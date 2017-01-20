Balague: Back Biggleswade United boss with his marathon effort

When I told Cristian Colás shortly after he joined us as head coach that our project here at Biggleswade United was a marathon, not a sprint, I never thought that he would take my words so literally.

Is there no end to this man’s talents? Not content with just being a superb football coach, he is also a thoroughly good egg, proven by the fact that on April 9 he will be in Brighton to run his first ever marathon in aid of one of Biggleswade United’s chosen charities, Football Beyond Borders.

My respect and admiration knows no bounds and you can help him raise as much money as possible for the charity that through football helps put young people back onto the right path by going onto www.justgiving.com/CristianColasMarathon

On the pitch, two games, two wins and especially, two second half performances that everyone can be really proud of. I thought we were good in the second half in our previous match against Oxhey Jets but our second half display last Saturday against Colney Heath was probably the best I have seen us play.

If we can maintain this sort of form and put it into practice from the start of games then I know we will be more than a match for anyone in this league.

But I’ve always maintained that it is not just about what happens on the pitch but about how we become more and more a part of this diverse, vibrant, community that we are proud to represent.

We are now working closely with our friends down the road at Hitchin Town who will be lending us some of their under 17 players so they can get some playing experience while in the process helping our players improve and develop. We are also actively looking for new local talent to try for us in that particular age group. All those interested should contact the club at info@biggleswadeunited.com.

Two university students have started working with us for what we hope will be be an on going, mutually beneficial relationship between us and the University College of Football Business (UCFB).

Josh Brian will be helping us on the digital and social media side and Elliot Brown on match day hospitality and finance management. Both are first year students and hopefully the practical experience they can gain working with us will help give them a ‘leg up’ when they graduate, while in the meantime everyone at the club can also benefit enormously from the skill and enthusiasm they can bring to the project.

We still have between two and five games in hand on anyone above us in the table apart from Tring Athletic and now look forward to two very winnable home games on the trot, starting with the visit of Crawley Green tomorrow (Saturday 3pm) and then St Margaretsbury on Tuesday night (kick off 7.45pm).

See you there.