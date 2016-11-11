Balague: FA Vase offers Biggleswade United dreams of Wembley

Putting my director of football hat on I would always say that you can never compare the importance of something like the FA Vase with promotion in the league.. but then what do I know?

But then you play in it; you win a game, then two more and before you know it, the Wembley arch starts to loom into view, not least because you know that, unlike the FA Cup, anyone that you might be drawn against between now and the final in May are teams that on your day you can beat.

As D of F I look at it rationally, take everything in game by game and list priorities while planning for the long term – before suddenly becoming the childlike fan that knows his team are just seven games from Wembley and with as much chance as anyone else of getting there.

What we have shown over the last couple of weeks is that we can deal with just about everything that anyone can chuck at us, but unfortunately we have also demonstrated, to our cost, a lack of consistency.

A great opening half against Cockfosters when we did everything but score, was scuppered by a second period that was as poor as the first had been excellent.

Saturday’s cup match against a Sun Sports side that will be fired up, ready for action and living the dream every much as we are, will be the perfect opportunity for us to bounce back.

The following Tuesday we resume league duties when we welcome St Margaretsbury before locking horns again with Sun Sports.

And then on the Sunday, November 20 it all becomes a bit surreal when we welcome the internet sensation that is Hashtag United to Second Meadow. This is a side that played in front of 25,000 people at Wembley.

Expect to see yours truly, our chairman Chris Lewis, and former Chelsea man Quique de Lucas all strut our stuff in front of professional cameras a la ‘Match of the Day’ complete with, previews, interviews, commentary, analysis, etc and all in a good cause, namely the Football Beyond Borders charity that we are so proud to be associated with.

We are now also inviting United youngsters that would like to study for a BTEC Extended Diploma in Sport to trial for the Elite Development Programme we have in place with Stevenage FC. Initial trials take place on November 26.

But first it’s time to get the hat and scarf out and see if we can get one step closer to Wembley. See you there.