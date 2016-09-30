Balague: I’m jealous of Pendleton’s sports hub!

October will be a vital month for everyone at Biggleswade United with a mouth watering match up in an FA Vase tournament where – to date – we have looked very assured.

Next up in the competition we welcome near neighbours Baldock Town who play one division below us in the Spartan League but have yet to taste defeat so far this season in any competition.

It should be quite a day, but before then we need to focus our efforts on the bread and butter of the league as we look to climb up the table by winning some of those games we have in hand.

Saturday sees the first of the nine games we will playing in October and I can’t emphasise enough just how important your support is to us. Our numbers are rising, slowly but surely, and it’s always heart-warming to see new faces coming to watch us as well as the regulars.

But it is by no means all about the first team, not by a long chalk.

Our Under 23 side is still looking to find its feet but all the players are showing the kind of commitment and dedication in training that augurs well for the future.

What they need to do now is show more consistency and competitiveness and play well enough to show everyone at the club that they are worthy of a call up into the first team.

We now have close on 100 youngsters in our Academy and our numbers are growing by the day. Our new training area at the side of the ground is now being used by our younger sides and while limited in terms of space is at least a good surface on which to train.

I read this week about a new 3G pitch and Sports Hub opened last week by Victoria Pendleton and our MP Alistair Burt less than ten miles away on the site of the Olympic gold medallist’s former school at Etonbury Academy in Arlesey. The new £2.5 million facility is owned by the Bedfordshire Schools Trust and was backed to the tune of £241,000 by the Premier League and the FA Facilities fund.

Am I jealous? You bet I am!

My dream is that one day we too will be able to boast a facility like this to help the youth of this town live and enjoy a healthier and more productive lifestyle and also go a long way to putting the name of the twon well and truly on the map.

Meanwhile we will have to make the best of whatever facilities we have available to us.

#Next up for the first team is the visit of Leverstock Green tomorrow (Sat 3pm) before we travel to Crawley Green on Wednesday night (7.45pm).

Six points would do very nicely indeed. See you there.