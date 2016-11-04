Balague: ‘Robust’ game a learning curve for young Biggleswade side

A hard fought point against a ‘robust’ Hertford has extended our unbeaten league run to six games in a match that provided another valuable learning curve for our young side.

This will not be the last time we are faced with this type of opposition and we will need to deal with it if we are to progress and ultimately impose on our opponents on a regular basis the type of football that we want to play.

We should have made sure of all three points especially when we were awarded our second penalty which would have seen us take a 3-1 lead had it been converted.

Unfortunately Josh Sturniolo’s spot kick was saved and, as so often happens in games like this, we ended paying the price when Hertford equalised.

In truth we didn’t have enough of the ball in the second half although we did show we can compete in the most trying of conditions and we need to draw comfort from the fact that we have come on leaps and bounds from the side we were a year ago.

In the end Hertford finished with nine players of the pitch but left happy with a point that maybe their football and natural justice might suggest they didn’t really deserve, but that’s football.

People are divided on whether you can work on practising penalty taking and bearing in mind we missed two on Saturday, albeit that one of them was scored on the rebound, it is probably something we will be addressing in training.

Having said that, in a recent cup match against Kempston Rovers we scored our first five in a penalty shoot out so maybe it was just one of those days.

Great news this week is that the footballing internet sensation Hashtag United will be coming to Biggleswade United for a charity match on Sunday, November 20.

The brainchild of one Spencer Owen who saw the potential of sites like Youtube to promote grassroots football, Hashtag United, in a remarkably short space of time has grown like Topsy, acquiring in the process a following on social network sites running into the millions.

It should be quite a day with all proceeds from it going to the Football Beyond Borders charity that we support.

Before then we have the bread and butter of the league to think about, starting on Saturday with a trip to Cockfosters. See you there.