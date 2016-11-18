Balague: Teams look to cut United down to size

Our dreams of progressing further in the FA Vase foundered at Sun Sports on Tuesday night after losing out on a penalty shoot out. More than four hours of football over two matches failed to separate our two sides.

To say we are all gutted doesn’t really begin to describe how we’re feeling now, but we’ll get over it.

What is most frustrating is that ultimately it was our lack of consistency, particularly in the last third that ended up costing us.

With all due respect to our opponents, who at this point I would like to wish every success in the next round of the competition, I firmly believe we were the better side over the two games, yet somehow didn’t show it often enough to earn the victory.

We need to be braver, and if we are, the results will come because I am convinced we have the players. The high profile we have received on social media sites and in publications not just locally but across much of the globe, means we have become victims of our own success and very much the target of teams looking to try to cut us down to size.

But we must learn how to deal with this and become mentally stronger if we want to go up to the next level. We all need to reflect on what is missing at the moment, what is impeding our progress because we seem to have hit a wall and it is now time for everyone to show what they are made of.

But enough moaning; onwards and upwards and our chance to get back on track when tomorrow (Saturday) we meet Sun Sports for the third time in eight days, this time in the league.

The following Tuesday we welcome Holmer Greeen to Second Meadow for another vital league match.

Before then we expect a large crowd on Sunday for the visit of the internet footballing sensation that is Hashtag United who will be sending down a side to play against us, kick off 2pm.

Expect cameras, interviews and the whole footballing kit and caboodle as the team who are regularly watched on Youtube by up to a million people call into town for a game where the main beneficiaries will be Football Beyond Borders, one of our charities.

That’s the good news. The bad news is that you can also expect me to use this opportunity to make my own footballing comeback. Be afraid, be very afraid! And by that, of course, I mean my team mates, not our opponents.

See you there.