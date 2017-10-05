Balague: Teenage striker bodes well for United’s future

A thumping 5-1 away victory against last season’s champions was followed on Tuesday night by another disappointing cup exit to Tring, once again on penalties.

Our victory at London Colney in no way flattered us and there were also many good things to take from our cup exit where we more than matched our opponents.

The introduction of Claudio Ofuso, just 18-years-old and on loan from Stevenage shows that for the first time in quite a while there is serious competition for places up front, although it was our shyness in front of goal after creating that ultimately cost us at Tring.

Claudio’s eagerness to take the penalty that earned the last gasp draw that ironically took us into a shoot out was great to see from the youngster.

We never want to lose any game we ever play in but now, at least, we can concentrate all our efforts on the league and FA Vase which have always been our main objectives this season.

Make no mistake this is a long journey we have embarked on with Biggleswade United. It’s about commitment, continuity and determination and above all what we need is the backing of local businesses.

We also need all the volunteers we can muster to assist with just about everything that is involved with the running of a football club and we are currently speaking with the University College of Football Business which is based at Wembley to try to find students prepared to work alongside us while simultaneously helping them gain valuable business experience in the real world.

There is much to do and thinking of new ways to raise more funds to finance necessary expenses like, kits, pitches, referees etc is always at the top of our agenda. We receive money from subscriptions to our sides, and thank God we do, but in reality it is not enough to cover the total amount we need to keep going.

Our presence and profile on the social networks is the envy of many other bigger clubs and we now need to turn that public awareness into either hard cash or practical support.

On a cheery note we have more additions to our Wall of Fame in the clubhouse with shirts being held aloft by the likes of Eric Dier, Dele Alli and Mauricio Pochetti. Sincerest thanks to them.

And now it’s two home games on the bounce starting with Crawley Green tomorrow and local rivals, Stotfold on Tuesday night.