Balague: We need to build on cup win

Despite being on a mini-break on a canal barge - and bearing we were just about an hour away from Second Meadow - the lure of a midweek cup game was always going to be too much to pass up - and boy oh boy am I glad that I didn’t.

The performances we saw against St Margaretsbury were unrecognisable to the type of football we had been playing up to then.

From the first whistle we were playing on the front foot, aggressive, battling for the ball.

It was more or less the same team that played at the weekend but while against London Tigers we got a shy, limp, luck-lustre display lacking in confidence here was a supreme effort from a set of players who I have known all along are more than capable of competing at this level as long as they have the belief in themselves.

Abraham Eze was wonderful, helping himself to a first half hat trick as we hit four goals, twice as many as the grand total we have managed up to then in our six previous league or competitive cup games.

The midfield in our 4:1:3:2 formation got themselves into opponents box, and nobody hid as they pressured high with and without the ball.

But we want and need so much more and we will now be looking for everyone to carry on where they left off from our Dudley Latham Memorial Cup match with similar displays in the league that will guarantee we start to climb up the table.

First challenge comes in the form of Sun Sports who visit us this weekend (Sat 3pm) and then on Tuesday (7.45pm)we visit Tring Athletic in the League Challenge Trophy.

But I am also really looking forward to watching our 18s take part in the preliminary round of the FA Youth Cup this coming Thursday (September 7 ko 7.45pm)) when they visit Cogenhoe United.

This, I think I’m right in saying, will only be the second time we have competed in the competition and I will be as proud as punch to watch our young side in action.

If they win, and Biggleswade Town Under 18s also see off the challenge of Huntingdon Town at the same stage then we meet in the first qualifying round of the competition.

I can’t wait.

See you there.