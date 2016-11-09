Below-par Potton lose at promotion hopefuls Daventry

Promotion contenders Daventry Town’s 4-0 win on Saturday was slightly flattering but in the end Potton’s performance was below par.

This was manager Laurence Revell’s first defeat since taking charge.

United introduced two new signings–Nicky Bell from Cherry Hinton who looked promising in the first half and Charlie Bowling who gave a solid performance.

In the opening minutes Daventry had a goal disallowed for offside.

Luke Harradine had a header saved at the expense of a corner and then the dangerous Elliott Lamb Johnson saw his shot go wide of the post.

A good move down the right by Potton ended with Nicky Bell crossing to Kenny Smith who saw his close range effort saved for a corner. Another good move by the visitors ended with Lee Rogers shooting wide, and an effort by Mark Ansell-Carter was deflected over the bar for a corner.

Smith combined well with Calum Forster whose shot was well saved.

But in the 26th minute Lamb Johnson made a tremendous run down the left and his fierce cross cum shot flew into the net off the inside of the post to give Daventry an unexpected lead.

Minutes later Lamb Johnson had a long range shot that bounced of the corner of the goal.

The remainder of the half belonged to Daventry with another effort from Lam Johnson being well saved by Will Cook and James Tricks shooting wide after being pressed.

Potton started the second half brightly with Smith having his shot blocked for a corner and Cory Coooper’s cross eluding everyone.

Daventry came more into it and in the 68th minute Adam Confue was left unmarked in the six yard box at a cormer and he shot into the net.

Gary Ansell-Carter had a shot that was easily saved but in the 73rd minute some poor defensive play by Potton allowed the ball to be crossed from the right and Aaron King forced home from close range.

Lee Rogers had an long range effort turned over by the keeper.

In the 82nd minute Lamb Johnson picked up the ball and, without really being challenged, blasted the ball past Cook for goal number four.

Potton United: Will Cook, Calum Forster, Charlie Bowling, Alex Toye, Luke Harradine, Lee Rogers, Charlie Stafford (Cory Cooper), Mark Ansell-Carter, Gary Ansell-Carter (Shaun Faulkner), Kenny Smith, Nicky Bell (Matt Chapman).