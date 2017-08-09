Berko smash 12 past Stotfold in FA Cup

Stotfold found themselves on the receiving end of an embarrassing thrashing by Berkhamsted in the FA Cup on Saturday.

The 12-1 scoreline - inflicted by a side in the same division - was the fourth highest in the FA Cup this century.

It was, unsurprisingly, Berkhamsted’s biggest ever cup win.

The Extra Preliminary Round clash started badly for Stotfold as Jon Munday headed home a free kick in the first minute. By the seventh minute the hosts were 3-0 down, Alex Campana and Tom Cater on the mark.

Munday and Stacey Field added the fourth and fifth before Stotfold finally got on the scoresheet. Former Biggleswade United player Adam Drakulic beat two men before scoring. Campana addeed a sixth just before the break.

The second half continued in the same vein. Carter and Field each grabbed thier second, before Field headed home for his hat-trick.

Double figures was brought up via Dan Jones’s defelcted shot, with Frankie Jowle and Munday added the final goals – in between Fallon pulled off a fine penalty save for Stotfold to stop the damage being even worse.

Stotfold now regroup for their two opening SSML Premier fixtures. They welcome sun Sports to Roker Park on Saturday before Biggleswade United pay a vist on Tuesday.