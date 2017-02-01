Biggleswade at the double against Chesham

Table-topping Biggleswade FC got back on track as they recorded a double over Chesham United Reserves with a 4-0 win on Saturday.

They could have taken the lead inside a minute as the hosts’ man of the match Matt Nolan produced an outstanding save from Lee Northfield.

With FC enjoying the greater possession Nolan pulled off the finest of many saves on 16 minutes as Adam Hunt crossed and a sliced attempted clearance saw him somehow claw it out of the top corner.

From the resulting corner Tom Cookman got to the ball first only to see his effort come back off the post and scrambled to safety.

The breakthrough came on 26 minutes as Owen Dixon fed Cookman in the penalty area and before he could pull the trigger he was brought down giving FC a penalty. Nathan George stepped up to put the visitors one up.

Rhys Thorpe was next to find Nolan’s arms after good work from Pat McCafferty. Nolan though could do nothing on 39 minutes as George Riley crossed for Cookman to force it across the line.

The second half started with great build up play only for McCafferty to miss with the goal at his mercy. Cookman grabbed his second and FC’s third on 50 minutes after great play from Northfield saw him put it on a plate for Cookman to roll into an empty net.

Cookman almost grabbed his hat trick minutes later as his shot was pushed against the post.

Then great combination between Northfield, Cookman and Thorpe ended with the latter’s shot denied with another outstanding save. Rhys though was not to be denied as his run was then picked by Northfield, this time putting it beyond the keeper’s grasp.

Riley put a free kick just the wrong side of the post while Sam Wyer was called upon to fingertip a shot around the post.

Tuesday’s match against Bedford was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. Biggleswade return to action at home to Hadley Wood & Wingate on Saturday.