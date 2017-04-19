Biggleswade ease past ten man Reds

Biggleswade FC took another step towards the title with a 3-0 success at neighbours Langford on Saturday.

It wasn’t the greatest spectacle, with the hosts reduced to ten men for three quarters of the match, but it was the result Biggleswade needed.

The game could not have started any better for FC who took the lead inside two minutes, the ball being played from right to left where Lee Northfield turned his marker and rolled the ball for Alex Narsh to tuck his shot into the far netting.

Three minutes later it should have been two as Adam Hunt crossed but Nathan George, with the goal at his mercy, could not find a finish.

For Langford Pat Daly as always carried a threat but often found himself one versus three going forward.

The moment that virtually finished the game as a contest happened on 14 minutes. Tom Cookman chased a through ball and there was a minimal collision with keeper Nick Gardener who punched clear – but the referee pointed to the spot.

With the home side aggrieved the spot kick was eventually taken and dispatched by Nathan George.

The game restarted but words were again exchanged with the referee and Langford’s Jason Penman was given his marching orders.

FC almost added a third before the break as George Riley saw his 20 yard shot cannon off the bar and Alex Mrsh seeing another effort drift wide.

The hosts were restricted to one fast break by Dylan Gittens, which was beaten away by the visiting keeper.

In the second half Langford worked hard to keep FC at bay with Moss and Redmond superb at the heart of the defence, and Deon Putnam covering every blame of grass,

However the third came on 58 minutes from a rare error from Langford keeper Gardener who misjudged a bouncing ball and left Cookman with the simplest of finishes.

FC took the opportunity to bring on George Bailey for his first proper run after being out for six weeks along side former Ipswich Town player Isaac Maynard.

The final 30 minutes it would become Bailey versus Gardner as Bailey first linked with Ryan Inskip to see his shot turned around the post.

More great interplay saw Gardner produce a double save from Bailey again and Ryan Inskip the ball being scrambled away and not to finish.

Gardner then produced a great one on one save.

On Saturday Langford host Harefield while Biggleswade have a free weekend, playing at Wodson Park on Wednesday night.