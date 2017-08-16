Biggleswade FC battle bravely for Wembley win

Biggleswade FC made their SSML Premier debut in style with a 3-2 win at highly-fancied Wembley on Saturday.

It ws a brave performance against a strong and physical home side who ended the game with nine men.

George Bailey and Lee Northfield were the victims of some early crude challenges as Wembley picked up three yellow cards inside 15 minutes.

Biggleswade though weathered early pressure and almost opened the scoring as Ryan Inskip and Tom Cookman combined to set up Bailey up, his shot just going too high.

The lead was taken on 34 minutes as Northfield rolled a ball out to the left where Bailey bent it first time into the far corner from 25 yards out.

With FC in the ascendency Northfield latched onto a George Riley pass drove into the box and was brought down. Nathan George stepped up and put Biggleswade two up.

Soon after Bailey’s effort was cleared off the line while Adam Hunt thought he had scored but the home keeper turned his shot around the post.

With the half into its 49th minute Wembley got back into the game as Sam Wyer produced a superb double save but was unable to keep out the third effort.

One minute into the second half Wembley almost levelled things, Wyer denying them with a point blank save.

With the impetus firmly in the Wembley direction FC stood their ground and began to create their own openings.

New signing Justin Leavers was introduced in place of Tom Cookman and the big man was involved in Biggleswade’s third. He pressed and won a ball on the edge of the Wembley box and fed Bailey who looked to have been upended – however in bizarre circumstances a defender handled the ball and Biggleswade were awarded a second penalty.

Before it could be taken two red cards were issued as the home side’s tempers flared. George again stepped up and converted the spot kick.

With what was thought to be ten minutes remaining FC, with a two man advantage, should have wrapped the game up but both Inskip and Bailey failed to score when well positioned.

With the referee finding 12 minutes of injury time Wembley grabbed a second, while FC’s man of the match Sam Wyer produced a save in the very last seconds to ensure Biggleswade took home the three points.