Biggleswade FC beat champions in seven goal thriller

Biggleswade FC showed fantastic character to hold on for a 4-3 victory against last season’s SSML champions London Colney at Langford Road on Tuesday.

They suffered the loss of keeper Sam Wyer to injury but despite being pegged back at the break pushed on for a deserved victory.

In FC’s first chance Pat McCafferty drove past two players and picked out the run of Tom Cookman. He in turn cut into the box and drove his shot under the keeper’s body and Biggleswade had the lead.

Four minutes later it was two as George Riley picked the ball up in his own half and fed McCafferty – he ran into the box and produced the perfect ball for Riley to side foot home.

Colney got a deserved foothold in the game on the half hour as they broke down their left, the cross seeing keeper Sam Wyer collide with the visiting forward leaving a simple header at the back post.

Further bad luck saw Wyer have to leave the field and Cookman donned the gloves. With the pressure on the visiting side sensed their chance and they grabbed an equaliser with three minutes of the half remaining.

Whatever happened in the changing room at the break clearly had the desired effect as a completely different home side played the second half. Lee Northfield produced a surging run before being brought crashing down on the edge of the box, Riley’s free kick failing to trouble the keeper.

Biggleswade took the lead on 71 minutes as a corner on the right fell to skipper Adam Hunt who buried his effort into the corner of the net.

Four minutes later FC increased their lead. Awarded a free kick on the far left, Riley delivered a ball to the far post where Darren Woodend headed back across goal and Justin Leavers was on hand to fire past the stranded keeper.

Colney saw an effort beat Cookman only to hit the bar, Cookman happy to grab the ball as it fell.

The visitors grabbed a lifeline deep into injury time as Cookman was adjudged to have fouled a striker and they scored from the spot. But Biggleswade held out for the points.

This Saturday FC travel to Basildon United in an extremely tough FA Vase tie.