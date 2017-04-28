Biggleswade FC crowned champions

Biggleswade FC completed a remarkable first season in existence by being crowned the SSML Division One champions after a 1-0 victory at Wodson Park on Wednesday night.

The visitors knew that a win would be enough to lift the title and did so despite playing the last 35 minutes with 10 men.

Hosts Wodson started the brighter, with four corners in quick succession, but FC dealt with these confidently.

A rare mistake by Pat McCafferty saw a Park forward bear down on the Biggleswade goal, as Dan Child produced a good save, pushing the shot away.

With Tom Cookman leading the line, Biggleswade began to get a foothold in the game as Josh Holmes saw his cross gathered by the home keeper and Ryan Inskip fired wide.

FC’s first good chance saw Joel Ives’ cross diverted wide by Cookman.

Biggleswade thought they had taken the lead on 40 minutes as McCafferty slid home only to see his celebrations cut shot by the linesman’s flag

FC started the second half on top with Lee Northfield and Inskip causing problems

The game’s biggest incident happened on 55 minutes as Northfield was brought down and with some afters occurring, Lawrie Marsh took matters into his own hands and was given a straight red, reducing the visitors to 10 men.

With their man advantage, Wodson sensed an opportunity and it took a fantastic save from Child as he tipped a shot onto a post to keep the scores goalless.

Even with a man down Biggleswade continued to attack and leaving three men forward, were still causing problems.

The winner came on 78 minutes as George Bailey found Cookman who drove into the box and slid his left foot shot into the far corner.

With time ticking away Wodson piled on the pressure but a superb rearguard display with Nathan George and Bradley Stewart outstanding, allowed Biggleswade to collect the win and more importantly the Division One crown.

The champions finish their season at Winslow United on Saturday.