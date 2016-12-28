Biggleswade FC dish out Boxing Day thrashing to Langford

Biggleswade FC showed no mercy in dishing out an 8-1 thrashing to neighbours Langford in their Boxing Day derby.

New signing Alex Marsh scored a hat-trick as the bumper crowd of 165 were treated to nine goals at the Carlsberg Stadium.

The result sees Biggleswade FC end their first year in existence sitting level on points with SSML Division One leaders Harpenden Town – and with two games in hand.

With both pitch and weather conditions perfect this match, on paper at least this looked set to be a close encounter between two of the division’s top sides.

Twenty minutes in that appeared to be the case with Langford having the chances to take an early command.

Biggleswade started the brighter with both Ashley Boness and Ryan Inskip seeing efforts comfortably saved by Karl Gudgin. Ashley Boness fired over the bar when well placed.

However a mistake by FC on 14 minutes allowed Shiblu Miah the chance to put Langford ahead as he coolly finished from the edge of the box.

The Reds could have increased their lead within two minutes as Tyler Ingham first put a header over the bar and then saw a shot go the wrong side of Sam Wyer’s post.

An injury to Ashley Boness on 22 minutes saw new signing Marsh introduced and he made an immediate effect with Biggleswade grabbing the upper hand and drawing level on 28 minutes as Adam Hunt picked out Ryan Inskip who cleverly finished.

FC quickly grabbed the lead four minutes later as Hunt and Mark Franklin combined to find Bradley Stewart who saw his shot and rebound saved by gudgin leaving Marsh with a simple tap in from the rebound.

With Biggleswade now on top Gudgin was called upon to make superb saves from George Bailey and Hunt but could do nothing as Pat McCafferty picked out Marsh who slipped the ball past the advancing keeper for 3-1. It quickly became 4-1 as McCafferty turned from provider to finisher as he was first to Franklin’s ball to stab home from close range.

Langford made two changes at the break in a bid to get back in the game and very nearly did as Wyer had to be at his best to turn an effort around the post. The fightback was short lived though as FC won a corner down the right and Franklin delivered a perfect cross for Nick Henebery to head home his third in three games.

Inskip quickly got his second and FC’s 6th as Marsh picked him out at the far post for an easy finish and Henebery collected his second shortly after volleying in from the edge of the box.

The eighth and final goal arrived on 88 minutes as Marsh picked the ball up on the left, cut in and curled his shot into the far corner to complete a well deserved hat trick.

It has been a great December for FC while Langford, who are already carrying a large injury list, lost another player in Joe Anderson with a ruptured knee, leaving manager Jason Penman with a massive headache as they chase prizes in three cup competitions.

Biggleswade FC travel to bottom side Arlesey Town Reserves on Monday, January 2 while Langford are without a game.