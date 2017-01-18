Biggleswade FC extend lead at top of SSML

Biggleswade FC extended their lead at the top of SSML Division One to four points after cruising to a 7-1 win at lowly Brimsdown on Saturday.

Biggleswade dominated proceedings on the 3G surface from the off and had three good openings inside the first eight minutes as Alex Marsh and George Bailey saw efforts drift wide of the target.

With both Josh Holmes and Adam Hunt seemingly having the freedom of the park it was more a case of when, not if, FC would take the lead. They did so midway through the first half as Marsh was cleverly found by Bailey, Marsh rounding the keeper and finishing.

The second arrived five minutes later. Bailey left two players in his wake before drilling his left foot shot beyond the keeper’s despairing dive.

Nathan George added a third on 38 minutes, being the first to react to a scramble from a corner. He then turned provider as he brought the ball out of defence and found George Riley who helped it to Hunt running from the half way line to put Biggleswade four up at the break.

The home side reduced the arrears on 49 minutes as a delightful free kick hit the bar and Shaun Harris on hand to tap the rebound home.

However within a minute Biggleswade restored their four goal cushion with a great team goal as the moved the ball from left to right before Pat McCafferty produced the perfect cross for Joel Ives to side foot home.

The sixth came via a Riley free kick as he fired over the wall and into the net.

FC introduced Ashley Boness who could have had three within five minutes. First he clattered the bar, seconds later he was pulled down in the box only to see his spot kick saved and then, to round it off, he beat his marker and shot only for the keeper to produce a quality save.

Joel Ives saw an outrageous effort come back off the bar and McCafferty saw the keeper produce yet another save.

The best was saved for last as Nathan George intercepted a pass 15 yards inside his own half drove forward and from 40 yards spotted the keeper off his line and floated the perfect ball into the net.

With managers Northfield and Inskip resting players this result sees Biggleswade hopefully at their strongest for home games with fifth placed Southall on Saturday and third place Baldock on Tuesday.

Tuesday night’s match at Harpenden Town was postponed.