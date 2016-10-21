Biggleswade FC go top of the table

Biggleswade FC are sitting pretty on top of the Spartan South Midlands Division One table – just two months after playing their first ever league match.

On Tuesday they beat previously unbeaten Baldock Town 4-2 at Roker Park to go above Risborough Rangers, who could only draw, to the summit.

The club that were formed in the summer from the former Biggleswade Town U18s side have won nine of their 11 league starts.

They have also progressed in the FA Vase, and they visit Canning Town in the next round on Saturday..

The first real opening in Tuesday’s match fell to Baldock as Kim Forsyth saw his shot superbly saved by Sam Wyer.

As the half wore on Biggleswade grew in confidence and took the lead on 32 minutes as George Riley picked the ball up just inside the Baldock half, drove forward and drilled home a shot from 30 yards.

A minute later it was 2-0 as Riley turned provider. His corner was met by Ryan Vale who looped his header over keeper Jack Farmer. Baldock finished the half on top but without reducing the arrears.

Biggleswade almost added a third in the opening minutes of the second period as George Bailey just failed to get on the end of a Tom Cookman pass.

It was to be a half where the young Biggleswade side would need to show both character and their mettle as Baldock searched for a way back into the game. The opening 24 minutes saw Biggleswade cope with what the home side threw at them, Wyer needing to be at his best.

Things changed with 20 to go as Lewis Barker got the better of his marker and his cross was buried by Forsyth for 2-1.

With Baldock committing bodies forward they were leaving space for Biggleswade to exploit and on 76 minutes they did just that as Joel Ives and Adam Hunt combined, Hunt producing the cross for Tom Cookman to head Biggleswade’s third. Unfortunately Cookman’s celebration went too far and a second yellow saw Biggleswade reduced to ten men.

Again Baldock pushed forward and on 80 minutes Owen Robertson headed them back in the game. Within two minutes Shaun Turner saw his shot saved by Wyer the rebound from Gregson hitting the post.

With Biggleswade’s backs to the wall Baldock scored what they thought was an equaliser but it was disallowed for offside.

The points were secured in the third minute of injury time as Owen Dixon found Ebey Marango, he cut in from the left and eluded two challenges before unleashing a curling shot that Farmer had no chance of stopping.