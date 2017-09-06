Biggleswade FC grind out brilliant win at champions

Biggleswade FC dug out a brilliant 2-1 at last season’s champions London Colney on Saturday to stay top of the SSML Premier.

Biggleswade enjoyed much of the early possession pushing their hosts deep for long periods. George Bailey caused early problems for Colney and wore a few rash challenges for his efforts.

FC’s first chance came from a George Riley corner, Nathan George unable to guide his header on target.

Tom Cookman fed Lee Northfield but the home keeper was quick off his line to snuff out any danger.

With 20 minutes gone a foul on Bailey saw FC awarded a free kick on the edge of the box. Riley stepped up and fired Biggleswade ahead. It was so nearly two minutes later as a fierce ball from the right saw the home keeper produce a great reflex save as the ball deflected off of his own defender.

On the half hour a cleverly worked free kick saw Riley’s effort blocked and George hit the rebound just wide.

The home side suddenly upped the ante as Sam Wyer was called upon to turn a shot over the bar. From the corner Bobby Armstrong headed Colney level. With Biggleswade stunned and the home side buoyed they completely controlled the remainder of the half with Wyer twice pulling off good saves.

A half time talking to appeared to work as FC come out and grabbed the initiative, Ryan Inskip in particular causing problems and twice finding George Bailey who just failed to get his shots away.

With the game being played mainly in the Colney half it was the hosts who missed a gilt-edged chance on 65 minutes as Rambo Smith found himself in acres of space only to blast his shot wide.

FC responded and home keeper Joe Simmonds produced another good save as he tipped Northfield’s effort onto the bar, the rebound falling to Tom Cookman who saw his follow up shot scrambled off the line.

What proved to be the winner arrived on 75 minutes as Cookman collected the ball and cleverly reversed a pass into Northfield who lifted his shot over the keeper.

FC brought on Justin Leavers who produced a superb last 15 leading the line and came close to wrapping the game up as his shot was charged down.

It was another excellent performance from the boys in green as they continue their good early season form.

FC’s next fixture is on Saturday when they visit Cockfosters.