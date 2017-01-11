Biggleswade FC held but go top of league

Biggleswade FC moved to the top of the SSML Division One on Tuesday despite being held to a 2-2 draw at Harefield United.

This game had just about everything with Biggleswade feeling they should have won it – yet could easily have lost it.

Harefield started the brighter and forced Sam Wyer to make a good save within the opening minutes. Whilst looking the stronger early on one or two ugly challenges certainly stopped FC from getting their game going.

However against the run of play Biggleswade took the lead on 13 minutes as they earned a throw level with the Harefield box. Alex Marsh received it, turned his marker and beat the home keeper at the near post.

With the unexpected lead FC began to dominate and got a second on 28 minutes as Pat McCafferty drove into the home side’s area and was brought down, Nathan George tucking the penalty away.

The two goal cushion was short lived as Harefield hared down the Biggleswade right and a cross to the far post was neatly finished.

FC searched for a third as George Bailey found Marsh whose cushioned pass to Lee Northfield saw the keeper make an amazing save with his toe as he was sent the wrong way.

Bradley Stewart also played a great ball across the six yard box that evaded everyone.

Harefield were also having their opportunities as leading scorer Aaron MacLeish, who caused problems all evening, saw two efforts go wide of the post and one just clear the bar.

The lead was lost within two minutes at the start of the second half as a shot from the edge of the box beat Wyer.

The knock back did though see Biggleswade play their best football as they finally stretched Harefield, Bailey and Nrthfield with their running causing the problems although both being brought down on plenty of occasions with the ref a little reluctant to issue a card.

Twice Marsh thought he had put FC in front and both times from shots the keeper could only parry but the linesman’s flag came to Harefield’s rescue.

Whilst Biggleswade looked the side likely to take the points the hosts saw an effort just clear the bar and another great cross to the far post was blasted wide from a great position.

The final whistle arrived with Biggleswade thwarted in their efforts to get a winner while Harefield look another of the sides sitting in a false position in the league and they could be set for a good second half of the season.

The draw takes Biggleswade a point clear at the top but with one or two injuries and the games coming thick and fast through January Biggleswade will need to pick themselves up and go again at Brimsdown this Saturday.