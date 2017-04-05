Biggleswade FC lead SSML title race with Ampthill victory

Biggleswade FC grabbed the initiative in the SSML Division One title race with a 4-1 win over Bedfordshire neighbours Ampthill Town on Saturday.

Further good news arrived at full time with nearest rivals Baldock Town being held to a draw at Wodson Park and Harpenden losing at Risborough Rangers.

Baldock could only draw on Tuesday too, at Risborough, leaving FC a point clear with a game in hand on them.

On Saturday Biggleswade started on the front foot looking to dominate possession, and with both Adam Hunt and Josh Holmes giving the home side great width they were hungry to grab a lead and settle any nerves.

The early exchanges saw both Tom Cookman and Alex Marsh try their luck from distance – it was though a close range finish from Ryan Inskip after great work from Hunt on 12 minutes that put them in front.

FC started to find their passing game and Holmes almost grabbed a second after ghosting unnoticed into the box his effort being comfortably saved.

The second arrived on 26 minutes, almost a carbon copy of the first as good build up play saw Hunt produce a first time cross and Inskip stroked home his second.

With Pat McCafferty, Joel Ives and Lee Northfield starting to control the middle of the park it looked a matter of time before FC would get a third. Cookman shot straight at the keeper and McCafferty saw an effort tipped over the bar.

An injury to Nathan George saw him replaced at the break by Owen Dixon as Biggleswade reshuffled their defence but thankfully for the home side they continued in the same vein.

Cookman probably should have put the game to bed as he put three good chances over the bar while Northfield and Marsh fired shots wide.

With the clock ticking onto 75 minutes Biggleswade introduced Conor Inskip, having missed 12 months with a serious injury. He was quickly into action with Biggleswade looking to tie the game up.

The important third arrived on 82 minutes as Marsh drove into the box and was brought down and the referee immediately pointed to the spot. Ryan Inskip slotted it into the corner for his second hat trick of the campaign and what looked like securing the three points.

Ampthill though had other ideas as they won a free kick on the Biggleswade left. A perfect delivery and volley may have set up a nervous end but Joel Ives quashed any worries of that as he ran onto a through ball, held off his marker and finished.

On Saturday Biggleswade entertain form team Risborough in a must win game.