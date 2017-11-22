Biggleswade FC punished for poor start at Leverstock Green

Biggleswade FCs good run came crashing to an end after an abysmal opening 20 minutes saw them concede three poorly defended goals at Leverstock Green.

They rallied but ended up losing 5-3.

The home side started well onfour minutes FC keeper Dan Green iproduced a good bloc. Kings’ opening goal arrived soon after as possession was given away and two challenges brushed aside for Jonathan Lacey to score.

Biggleswade looked to get back into the game quickly and with Tom Cookman brought down just outside the box, George Riley saw his effort excellently turned over the bar.

The hosts grabbed their second on 14 minutes. A free kick was worked to the far post then back across goal for Shane Wood to convert.

Things got worse for FC on 20 minutes when Leverstock whipped in a corner and although Conor Inskip got his head to it first, the ball squirmed into the far corner of the net.

An early change saw Joel Ives introduced and with it more attacking impetus and both Ryan Inskip and Cookman saw shots flash across the face of goal.

FC started to pin the opponents deep into their own half. They got their deserved although fortunate goal on 42 minutes as Adam Hunt hit a ball into the box that the home keeper made a mess of as he fumbled it over his goal line.

Two minutes into the second half the comeback was on as Hunt found Cookman who placed his shot past the advancing keeper. The next 20 minutes belonged to the away side as Taishan Griffith saw one shot saved and two more blocked.

However with 15 minutes to go Leverstock broke to be four on three and Lacey finished at the far post wrapped it up. Ross Adams scored the fifth five minutes later before Marsh stroked home a consultation third late on.

Saturday sees Hadley visit Langford Road before FC travel to Welwyn in the League Challenge Trophy on Wednesday night.