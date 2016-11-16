Biggleswade FC push Peterborough Sports all the way

Biggleswade FC defied the doubters to match Peterborough Sports all the way in the FA Vase on Saturday.

The UCL Premier Division leaders won the tie 5-3 but Biggleswade earned the plaudits for an excellent performance in a cracker of a game.

Peterborough Sports v Biggleswade FC. Picture: David Lowndes.

Peterborough had their first chance within two minutes as Mark Jones shot the wrong side of Sam Wyer’s post. They did take the lead on 10 minutes as Jordan Macleod intercepted a pass, drove forward and fired past Wyer.

Biggleswade were causing problems at the other end and on 18 minutes Tom Cookman held off his marker to roll George Bailey in and he made no mistake as he hit the roof of the net.

With both sides looking to pass the ball the game flowed and Sports regained their advantage midway through the first half as a Jones’ cross was volleyed home at the far post by Macleod.

Their supporters probably thought it was all over on 38 minutes as Wyer could only parry a cross to the feet of Jones who stabbed home his side’s third.

However on 42 minutes brilliant interplay by Biggleswade’s attacking quartet saw Cookman leave his marker, his shot partially saved only for Bailey to react first and grab his second.

The second half saw Sports up their game. A header from leading scorer Vieira hit the bar and Wyer produced two great reaction saves inside the opening 10 minutes.

But again Biggleswade took the game to Sports and with Richard Jones conceding a free kick 30 yards out, it was Pat McCafferty who got his head to the ball first giving Lee Northfield all the time in the world to grab the equaliser.

Biggleswade sensed their chance to win it as first Ryan Inskip saw an effort saved, before Lewis Moat in the Peterborough goal had his say with a fantastic save from an Owen Dixon free kick.

The Biggleswade resistance was finally broken on 78 minutes as Sports got the goal of the game. A corner was headed clear only for Dave Cobb to collect and whip a superb drive into the far corner.

Biggleswade threw on Mark Franklin and Dom Palmiero in a bid to grab an equaliser but it wasn’t to be as Peterborough wrapped it up in injury time through a Dan Clements strike from the edge of the box.

FC return to SSML action on Saturday, visiting Hillingdon. before a home fixture against Chesham United Reserves on Tuesday.