Biggleswade FC’s first FA Cup outing ends in defeat

Biggleswade FC were not able to pull off a shock in their first ever FA Cup game on Saturday and lost 4-1 to UCL Premier outfit Wisbech Town.

Visitors Wisbech started the better and several crosses into the box caused early problems where Sam Wyer produced an early save.

Six minutes in Wisbech took a corner from their left where Pat McCafferty got a hand to it. The referee duly awarded a penalty and Town took the lead from the spot through Ford.

The next 20 minutes saw Biggleswade have plenty of possession as they looked to level things but it was always Wisbech who carried the greater threat.

They added their second as a move down their right saw a good finish at the back post by Frew and they added a third from the edge of the box on 40 minutes.

Biggleswade grabbed a lifeline on 44 minutes as George Bailey fed Tom Cookman who finished well.

FC’s best spell came at the start of the second half as they enjoyed the lion’s share of possession but could not find a way past a gritty Wisbech defence.

The game was put out of their reach on 59 minutes as Emmington fired a long ball into the box and it eluded everyone to nestle in the far corner.

Credit the FC youngsters as their heads never dropped but it was not to be as Wisbech went through.

Biggleswade FC open their SSML Premier campaign at Wembley tomorrow.