Biggleswade FC’s unbeaten run ends

Biggleswade FC’s long unbeaten run came to an end against an organised and rugged Southall on Saturday although they stay top of the SSML Division One.

The opening exchanges saw FC have to deal with a lot of high balls while looking to pick their way through Southall’s solid unit.

The opener came on six minutes as Southall earned a free kick 30 yards out and the perfect delivery saw Anthony Page meet to head his side in front.

It was maybe the kick Biggleswade needed and they began to cause problems as Adam Hunt made inroads down the right and Joel Ives did similar on the left hand side.

Controversy came on 14 minutes as a crude two footed challenge left Lee Northfield in agony only for the ref to keep his cards in his pocket and his view that ‘it was clumsy’ left most in the Carlsberg Stadium crowd in disbelief.

FC got their deserved equaliser on 22 minutes as George Bailey was brought down and a quickly taken Hunt goalbound shot took a deflection on its way in.

With Southall a constant danger, Wayne Harvey in particular prepared to work every channel, it was Biggleswade who looked the more likely to grab a lead.

George Bailey and Northfield were causing problems as Tom Cookman saw his left foot shot saved as did Bailey himself. However it was Southall who grabbed the lead just before half time as FC failed to clear their lines, Jack Bennett delivering the cross for Harvey to fire the visitors in front.

The interval saw Biggleswade introduce new signing Rhys Thorpe up front in a bid to wrestle the game back and the impact was almost immediate as he found Bailey, his shot being comfortably saved.

The killer third came on 50 minutes, again Jack Bennett the provider and Liam Hind converted at the far post.

With nothing to lose Biggleswade began to create chances but they found Michael Simpson in the Southall goal in fantastic form as twice he clawed shots from Bailey away. Another save from Thorpe saw Cookman hit the bar from the rebound, Cookman also seeing a further effort cleared off the line.

FC brought on Owen Dixon and Mark Franklin out wide as they played with just two at the back but it was not to be as Southall dug in to gain a deserved win.

Biggleswade FC visit Chesham United Reserves on Saturday.