Biggleswade FC’s Vase run continues with Basildon victory

Biggleswade FC’s dream run in the FA Vase continued with a deserved 2-0 win at Basildon United on Saturday.

It has earned them a home draw in the Second Round against fellow SSML Premier side Crawley Green of Luton.

With Saturday’s hosts second in the Essex Senior Division this was always going to be a tough trip. FC made two changes – Daniel Green replacing the injured Sam Wyer in goal and Alex Marsh back in attack.

Early exchanges saw them on the front foot. Alex Marsh and Lee Northfield combined to find Ryan Inskip, his shot coming back off the far post and the loose ball being scrambled away.

Within minutes they struck the post again, this time Northfield the unlucky striker.

The home side looked to go long at every chance but most of their balls were cut out by central defenders Darren Woodend and Dave Lenton.

Biggleswade failed to make a first half breakthrough with the wind behind them. However they grabbed the first goal against the elements on 64 minutes. Lenton managed to hook the ball clear to George Riley who found Adam Hunt and his run was ended near the box. Riley delivered the free kick into the path of McCafferty who finished into the corner.

With the home side chasing a leveller FC introduced Lawrie Marsh and Brad Stewart to add more defensive stability - however they were still looking dangerous at the other end.

The tie was put out of reach on 82 minutes as Inskip burst between two defenders and picked the run of Northfield who drew the keeper and rolled the ball through his legs for FC’s second.

In the final minute Lenton cleared the home side’s best chance off the line.