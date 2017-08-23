Biggleswade FC’s winning start halted

Biggleswade FC had to be content with a point from a goalless encounter with Hoddesdon Town on Saturday that they could have won.

Hoddesdon had the first chance inside two minutes but keeper Sam Wyer was equal to it.

Five minutes in Adam Hunt fed Tom Cookman who saw his shot excellently turned away by the visiting keeper. The resulting corner saw George Riley’s kick headed over by Nathan George. With Mark Franklin on the right his dangerous crosses saw Justin Leavers and George put just over the bar.

Hoddesdon created a half chance on 34 minutes but again the ball flew high. From the goal kick FC produced a flowIng move ending with Hunt holding his head as he watched his shot cannon back off the bar.

With FC dominating possession at the start of the second half Leavers found space but saw his shot saved, the same player then getting his head to a cross but putting just wide.

Wyer had to be at his best to produce a good save midway through the half and with plenty of long balls being pumped into the box he had to take plenty of high balls.

However the better opportunities were still being carved out by the home side. Ryan Inskip got on the end of a Hunt pass only to see his effort blocked, and the same player was denied with virtually the last kick of the game.

FC travel to Holmer Green on Saturday and host Leverstock Green on Tuesday.