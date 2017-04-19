Biggleswade FC secure SSML promotion in first ever season

Biggleswade FC secured promotion in their first season with victory on Tuesday night.

With third placed Harpenden Town beating Baldock Town, in second, the 4-1 success over a young Arlesey Town Reserves side was enough to seal a step into the SSML Premier Division where a derby with Biggleswade United awaits.

FC just need to win one of their final two games to lift the title.

Early exchanges saw Biggleswade dominate possession. Two crosses from Adam Hunt saw both George Bailey and Alex Marsh unable to direct headers on target.

The opening goal arrived on eight minutes as FC were awarded a free kick on their right hand side. George Riley took it, picking out Marsh who caught it perfectly volleying past Alfie Hickman.

With FC hungry for a second chances were being created. Conor Inskip fired just wide and Marsh could only hold his head in his hands when he headed wide with the goal at his mercy.

However on the half hour, after a patient build up, Ryan Inskip saw his shot partially saved and Bailey was happy to poke home the loose ball. A great move ended with Bailey looking sure to grab his second but Hickman somehow turning his effort over the bar.

FC began the second period on the front foot with both Bailey and Inskip finding Hickman in great form. With Biggleswade failing to take their chances Arlesey were growing in confidence and reduced the arrears with a great move from left to right resulting in a clever finish past Dan Child.

Arlesey had a five minute period where they caused problems, twice flashing crosses across the box. Biggleswade regained their composure and the two goal cushion on 76 minutes as Marsh bravely challenged a cross from the left, Inskip being the first to react to the loose ball as he tucked it home.

Biggleswade introduced Mark Franklin and Isaac Maynard and they were both involved as Marsh set the ball for Riley to finish from the edge of the box.

Joel Ives saw an effort fly high and wide and Pat McCafferty also saw his shot go the wrong side of the upright.

Special mention to Conor Inskip who after rehab started his first game in over a year.

FC have a free weekend and travel to Wodson Park on Wednesday.