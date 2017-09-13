Biggleswade FC stay top after Cockfosters win

A reshuffled Biggleswade FC side still came away from Cockfosters with a 2-1 victory that keeps them clear at the top of the SSML Premier.

Skipper Adam Hunt, Tom Cookman and George Riley were all missing but FC made the perfect start after two minutes. Awarded a free kick 25 yards out, Ryan Inskip delivered the perfect ball for Pat Mccafferty to head them in front.

With FC unable to get a second Cockfosters grew into the game and began to share possession, Sam Wyer having to collect several high balls.

On 52 minutes Cockfosters were awarded a corner and from that a clever step over saw the ball fired into the far corner to level things up.

FC brought on Lawrie Marsh who added drive to the midfield.

The introduction of Mark Franklin produced the goal FC were working so hard for as he turned his marker, found Lee Northfield and he hit a fierce cross that under pressure was turned into his own net under pressure by a Cockfosters defender.