Biggleswade FC surge into third

Biggleswade FC soared into third spot in the SSML Division One with a 7-1 demolition of Chesham United Reserves on Tuesday.

FC produced an almost perfect performance with some their interplay a pleasure to watch.

Biggleswade took the game to their visitors from the off and created early chances as both George Bailey and Lee Northfield saw shots fizz past the post.

Bailey then linked well with Ryan Inskip before seeing his shot come back off the bar, Northfield unable to turn the ball home

With Adam Hunt and Pat McCafferty having their best games of the season Biggleswade dominated long spells and took a deserved lead on 22 minutes as Ryan Inskip fed Bailey, his shot creeping under the keeper.

FC then created a succession of chances but it took until just before half time to add their second as Northfield left his marker and hit a left foot shot into the top corner.

A third duly arrived on 49 minutes as Bailey’s shot was charged down but Northfield was first to the ball and fired home.

McCafferty produced a spectacular overhead kick which Tom Cookman was first to react to for the fourth. Number five followed straight away as Hunt, who had caused the Chesham left back problems all night, cut inside him and drilled his shot into the far corner.

Chesham did reduce the arrears on 76 minutes from a a penalty but the respite was temporary. Two minutes later Ryan Inskip released Northfield who completed his hat trick.

On 89 minutes Hunt crossed for Aaron Rymer to produce an acrobatic finish for the seventh.

Instoppage time Inskip had the chance to get the goal his performance deserved but shot straight at the keeper with the goal at his mercy

FC host Hatfield on Saturday at the Carlsberg Stadium.