Biggleswade Fc through in Trophy but Sandy push them hard

Sandy pushed in-form Biggleswade FC all the way in the Beds Senior Trophy but lost 4-2 on Saturday.

The FC fullbacks of Adam Hunt and Josh Holmes causing Sandy their biggest worries and it was Hunt who opened the scoring on 12 minutes as he collected the ball on the edge of the box going past two defenders and the keeper to roll FC in front.

Sandy never allowed Biggleswade to settle and they got their reward on 24 minutes as their pressing caused a mistake and then a rash challenge. Jonnie Stratford converted the resulting penalty to level the score.

Biggleswade’s response was quick as good play found Tom Hunt on the right, his cross being met at the far post by Holmes.

On 63 minutes Ryan Inskip produced a fine individual goal beating three players and adding the third. Three minutes later he added the fourth and best of the game as Biggleswade built from the back with Holmes, Zac Tyrrell and Mark Franklin involved.

Sandy refused to lay down and their efforts were rewarded as Sam Wyer was beaten by Stratford.

For Sandy David Lenton and Alex Baker had outstanding games as did many of the players in black and white.