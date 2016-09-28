Biggleswade FC through to FA Vase First Round

Biggleswade FC produced a great battling display as they overcame Essex Senior League leaders Takeley 2-1 in the FA Vase.

It earned them a trip to London to face Canning Town in the First Round.

Against their more experienced opponents Biggleswade settled the better and took the lead on four minutes, as Ollie Lee and Tom Cookman combined to set Dom Palmiero away

He cut in from the left and cleverly lifted the ball over the stranded keeper to put Biggleswade in front.

It could so almost have been two as Cookman raced away his left foot shot just clearing the the upright.

Takeley with their more direct approach looked to get back in the game quickly although a host of their long balls were mostly over hit.

However Takeley created three good opportunities from outside the box, Sam Wyer equal to the task with fine saves.

Joel Ives was brought on at the break and this had an instant impact as Biggleswade started to wrestle possession away from their opponents.

Ten minutes in a cross from the right by Adam Hunt was met by Lee, his header going wide ,and a few minutes later Lee again met a cross this time from Pat McCafferty, his header finding Cookman who could only help it over the bar.

At the other end Takeley found Biggleswade’s defence superbly marshalled by Zac Tyrrell and Nick Henebery.

Things though changed on 62 minutes as Wyer in the Biggleswade goal, having an otherwise superb game, miskicked his clearance to takeley’s leading scorer Charlie Cole who quickly levelled with a clever finish.

Takeley sensed their chance as they threw bodies forward and for a five minute period Biggleswade had to dig deep. Eventually started to gain the upper hand as their passing and movement at times too clever for the home side. Much of their good work involving George Riley, Joel Ives and McCafferty.

Extra time saw Biggleswade introduce Tom Hunt and Nathan Lee-George in the hope of finding the winner.

The impact almost immediate as George saw his volley come back off the post.

The winner arrived in the 112th minutes as Adam Hunt found brother Tom down the right, his cross eluding everyone except George who buried his header at the far post.

The final eight minutes seemed to take an eternity but Biggleswade held on.