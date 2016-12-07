Biggleswade finally see off ten-man Winslow to secure second spot

Biggleswade FC moved into second spot in the SSML Division One despite not giving their best performance in a 3-1 win at home to Winslow.

Hopes were high before Saturday’s kick off that Biggleswade could make it four wins on the trot. Winslow arrived with just 11 players due to a long injury list so set their stall out to defend deep and in numbers.

Biggleswade started brightly with Adam Hunt causing problems. Although FC enjoyed the lion’s share of possession during the half they were frustrated at every turn with either a forced final ball or a Winslow tackle stoping them creating a clear opening.

The biggest talking point of the half was what looked an innocuous challenge between Tom Cookman and the Winslow keeper that left them both limping and would later have the biggest bearing on the game.

The second half followed the same pattern for 15 minutes with long range efforts from Nathan George, Lee Northfield and Ryan Inskip all failing to trouble the keeper.

The game changed on the hour as a long clearance from Winslow saw Biggleswade give away a free kick 25 yards out, and with what was to be their only shot on goal Winslow took the lead with a quality strike around the wall.

Biggleswade immediately introduced leading scorer George Bailey and with it some much needed urgency into their play.

The equaliser arrived on 67 minutes as a pull on Bailey in the Winslow box allowed George the chance to bury the spot kick and level the game.

As FC congratulated themselves the Winslow keeper remained on the floor, having limped through the opening 22 minutes of the half, and had to be carried from the pitch. Winslow we reduced to ten men Biggleswade seized their chance.

Mark Franklin and Ashley Boness were sent on as FC pushed for the winner. Both made big impacts, Franklin in particular. One of his corners saw Nick Henebery cleverly head back across goal and Bailey just failed to turn it home.

With non stop pressure it paid off on 84 minutes as George Riley drove his shot in from the edge of the box.

Moments later Ashley Boness saw an effort blocked as did Ryan Inskip.

The best though was saved for last as Franklin picked the ball up on the left, drove into the box and showed he can also use his left as he smashed his shot into the far corner.

Winslow will have felt had their keeper not been injured they could have left with at least a point whilst FC will know they got away with an off day.