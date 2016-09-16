Biggleswade on the coach to Margate in FA Cup!

Waders fans will be packing their bucket and spade along with their green scarves as they set off on the FA Cup trail tomorrow.

Biggleswade Town head to the Kent seaside resort of Margate in a bid to pull off a shock result in the Second Qualifying Round.

Margate play one division above Waders, in the National League South, and currently sit midtable but lost their latest match 2-0 to Dartford on Tuesday night.

Biggleswade reached this round with a victory at Maldon & Tiptree. The furthest they have gone in the FA Cup was the First Round Proper in 2013, when they went out to Stourbridge.

They go into Saturday’s cup match on the back of a morale-boosting 2-0 victory at home to Kings Lynn in the Southern League Premier on Tuesday.

On a hot evening the two sides played out a goalless first half, with Waders’ best chances coming from Ian Rees and a 50 yard effort from Russell Short.

But Biggleswade took the lead just past the hour when Rees put the ball through for Craig Daniel to fire home.

The Waders skipper could had made it two but was denied by a good stop.

However Biggleswade made the points safe when Daniel put the ball across the box and sub George Bailey, not long on the pitch, converted from close in.

On Saturday Town lost 2-0 at Frome. It was a harsh result on the Waders who had numerous chances, the best of the lot from Tony Burnett whose diving header rattled the bar. Darren Jeffries put Frome ahead midway through the first half, with Jonathan Davies secured the victory in injury time.