Biggleswade pegged back in FA Cup at North Leigh

Biggleswade Town were pegged back late on in the FA Cup at North Leigh on Saturday - the First Round Qualifying tie ending 2-2 and forcing a replay.

It was the youngest side ever fielded by manager Chris Nunn with numerous senior players not being available. It was certainly a test of the youngsters’ determination to see Biggleswade through to the next round.

Starting the game kicking down the significant slope in Oxfordshire, the Waders took a while to get into their stride.

Just as the passing and fluent football was developing so the home side took the lead on 14 minutes with a fierce shot across Liam Gooch by Connor Waldon.

But Jack Bowen, leading the line, improves by the week and it was he that smashed the equaliser just six minutes later.

Biggleswade then took full advantage of the slope which gave a definite advantage to the side playing downhill. Keeper Gooch kicked the ball from his area, it bounced over two defenders and into the path of a grateful Robbie Parker who lobbed the advancing keeper.

In the second half North Leigh took up the offensive. Connor Hall led at the back and kept his teammates together to repel all that was coming their way.

One sure shot, again from Waldon, was tipped dramatically and acrobatically over the bar by Gooch to preserve the Waders lead.

At the other end Bowen was doing his best to create opportunities but climbing the slope was proving to be tiring. Bowen had the ball in the net late on only to be adjudged offside.

The home side launched their last desperate bid to visit Biggleswade in a replay on Tuesday and they finally succeeded. Several free kicks were cleared but a last ditch corner saw Sam Mattock bundle the ball over the line.