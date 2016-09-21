Biggleswade prove too strong for Brimsdown again

Biggleswade collected their second win against Brimsdown in a week last Thursday – this time 5-3 in the league cup.

Brimsdown took the lead against the run of play as Lloyd Barzey stabbed home. It was short lived though as Joel Ives’ clever quick free kick found Ryan Inskip who neatly finished.

A great save by Sam Donkin denied Brimsdown and to rub salt into the wound Biggleswade went up the other end where Adam Hunt drilled it, via a deflection, into the the net.

In the second half Brimsdown forced a mistake and Elliot Harris levelled the game.

Back came the hosts and they were back in front as Hunt’s corner was met by Nick Henebery’s bullet header. Rovers equalised again as, from a corner, Henebery won a header under pressure but with the ball going upwards Donkin could only parry it into his net.

Biggleswade had the last word. A great passing move saw Hunt cross into the box where Bailey produced an exquisite volley to put them back in front.

This was followed by the goal of the game as Dominic Palmiero picked up a pass from Ryan Inskip and smashed in a screamer.