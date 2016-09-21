Biggleswade put five past Ampthill

Biggleswade Fc turned in their best performance of the season so far to win 5-2 at Bedfordshire rivals Ampthill Town on Saturday.

With keeper Sam Wyer still out through injury Biggleswade again had to call upon centre back Nathan Lee-George to put on the gloves.

Nathan was carrying a badly swollen ankle received in a tackle on Thursday which prevented him kicking all afternoon. However this did not deter Biggleswade as they played their best football so far.

The opening 30 minutes saw them manoeuvre Ampthill around the park. Chances came on a regular basis as George Bailey and Ryan Vale saw efforts just go the wrong side of the post, Bailey also seeing two attempts saved by the ampthill keeper. He was though beaten on 22 minutes as Adam Hunt fed Dominic Palmiero who turned his marker to drill his shot past the keeper.

Biggleswade would have been disappointed not have added another before half time, especially with full backs Hunt and Ollie Lee causing problems down both flanks.

Happily for Biggleswade they did not have to wait too long as four minutes into the new half a great seven man passing move ended with Ryan Inskip smashing home from the edge of the box.

Two minutes later it was three as Ryan Vale was brought down 10 yards outside the box. George Riley stepped up and bent the free kick into the far corner.

On 55 minutes it was four – again great passing led to a Bailey shot being parried, Palmiero on hand to add the finishing touches.

With the game looking in the bag Biggleswade then let in the softest of goals from a corner and ampthill sensed an opening.

Still Biggleswade took the game to the home side and again carved out opportunities to kill the game but on 72 minutes a long punt saw Nick Henebery and an Ampthill forward tangle, the ref rightly pointing to the spot and Ampthill were now just 4-2 behind.

Thankfully for Biggleswade Palmiero produced a great pass and Bailey buried his chance.