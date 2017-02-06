Biggleswade slip to defeat at Kettering

Kettering Town remain a bogey side for Biggleswade Town after the Waders returned from Northants beaten 3-1 on Saturday.

Biggleswade have never got the better on Kettering Town in league action and that run was extended, ending the Waders’ four match winning sequence in the Southern League Premier.

Very much in control of the game, a special strike from Liam Canavan on 10 minutes from 30 yards put the home side in front.

The boys in green stuck to the task but with too many players having ‘ordinary’ games Kettering doubled the lead two minutes before the interval with Rene Howe lurking at the far post to power in from a tight angle.

At the break the hostile crowd showed their disapproval of the ref in a very vocal fashion.

Out after the break the Waders did not fare any better with only Rhys Hoenes showing the odd lively break. Further punishment came midway through the second period as Ian Brown palmed a Carvalho shot onto the bar only for Aaron O’Connor to be quickest to the rebound and give the hosts the breathing space they needed.

Kettering sat back content that three goals would be enough, and so it proved as a last kick of the match saw Robbie Parker scramble some respectability into the score for Biggleswade..

Of the 15 games remaining, the fixtures are evenly split with teams above and below. Biggleswade certainly don’t need to win all but to beat teams above them will improve their chances of getting to the top five and a play off place.

Next up are Hayes and Yeading on Tuesday, kick off 7.45pm at Beaconsfield.