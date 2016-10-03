Biggleswade stun strong Redditch side

Biggleswade Town pulled off an assured 2-0 victory over a strong Redditch side at the Carlsberg Stadium on Saturday.

In defence Gavin Hoyte, Russell Short, Callum Lewis and Lucas Perry dealt with everything coming their way in a fine performance.

Hoyte’s heading distance and timing has dramatically improved over the past few weeks and he was certainly leading that back line well, so much so that Ian Brown had just one shot to save all game.

From the kick off Waders played an uncharacteristic high line but to great effect. Connor Hall whistled a shot wide after three minutes and Biggleswade kept up a relentless pressure.

On 15 minutes Craig Daniel started the move that led to the first goal. With Hall and Parker both involved, he got the ball back to shoot low to the keeper’s right.

On the half hour Daniel grabbed his brace for the afternoon. Starting on the left, Connor Vincent whipped the ball off the full back’s toes, passed inside to Inih Effiong who pushed onto a surprised Daniel to find the back of the net with the simplest of chances.

After the break Biggleswade continued in the same way and Inih Effiong was denied by the keeper three times.

The only sniff for Redditch came in the 60th minute when Johnson unleashed a shot that Brown did brilliantly to push round the post.

Biggleswade now host Arlesey in the Red Insure Cup on Tuesday.