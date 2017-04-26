Biggleswade Town and retiring keeper sign off in style

Seventy four points and seventh place - Biggleswade Town and their retiring goalkeeper signed off their best ever season in style on Saturday.

Ian Brown has been the Waders’ man between the sticks for the past four years and there’s little doubt his tremendous saves have contributed several points to the cause. in every campaign.

Ian Brown is given a guard of honour. Picture: Guy Wills.

On Saturday he brought down the curtain on an impressive career, including spells at Hemel Hempstead and Bedford Town, as Biggleswade Town beat Frome Town 4-1.

On an emotionally charged day the popular keeper was given a guard of honour by both sides on to the pitch, saved a penalty (but alas not the rebound) and was substituted with a couple of minutes to go to warm applause from around the Carlsberg Stadium.

The Waders also said goodbye to physio Colin Hodsden - both of course will be welcome back anytime at the Langford Road.

The match itself still had meaning with a Biggleswade win taking them above their Somerset visitors into seventh place.

Biggleswade Town v Frome Town. Picture: Guy Wills.

The Waders went ahead after two minutes through Tony Burnett. Other than that Rhys Hoenes had a shot into the midriff of Kyle Phillips in the Frome goal but there was little else of note from either side in the first period.

In the second half the game continued to have an end of season feel about it, Frome definitely coming back into it and with 15 minutes left their were given their chance to level when Robbie Parker was penalised in the box for handball.

Jake Jackson stepped up and, as if it was scripted, Brown saved the penalty. But the ball bounced back to Jackson who buried the second chance.

The goal saw Frome grow in confidence and they looked the more likely to win.

Biggleswade Town's Rhys Hoenes goes close. Picture: Guy Wills.

However Waders manager Chris Nunn, completing his tenth season at the club, throw on fresh legs in the shape of Michael Richens and Luke Emery.

The change certainly provided a spark as within a minute Burnett had put the Waders in front. Three minutes later Luke Emery got on the end of a Burnett cross to sidefoot the ball home for 3-1.

In the final moments of the season Rhys Hoenes delivered a trademark run and cross, which was flicked on by Emery to captain Craig Daniel to score the last goal.

It’s been a great campaign for the Waders and they look well set for the season ahead come August.

Tony Burnett scores the opener. Picture: Guy Wills.

Luke Emery converts the third. Picture: Guy Wills.