Biggleswade United beat runaway league leaders

Biggleswade United made April Fools of both the league table and recent form guide by securing a highly-impressive 2-1 win over runaway leaders London Colney.

In a hard-fought contest at Second Meadow, goals by Simen Moller and Kevin Owusu ensured Cristian Colas’ team earned their first win in five matches at the expense of the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division’s champions elect.

In the four games leading up to Saturday’s match, United had claimed just two points and scored only one goal – a run of results that had seen them drop to seventh in the league table.

However, they produced a performance full of spirit and determination to get back to winning ways and revive hopes of a top four finish.

It was the visitors from Hertfordshire who had the first chance of the afternoon, but forward Jon Clements headed straight at United keeper Tom Wyant after being left unmarked at a free-kick.

At the other end, Norwegian frontman Moller sent a left-footed drive not far over before showing great trickery to tee up Kane Farrell, but the left-back could only skew wide when he really ought to have hit the target.

Owusu then sent another effort off-target from an acute angle before Moller struck the first blow of the contest on 33 minutes.

Farrell’s throw in from the left was flicked on by captain Martin Russell, who had stayed forward following a free-kick, with United’s number nine timing his run perfectly to poke the ball past Tom Gowans at the near post.

London Colney went in search of an instant response, with Ashley Morrissey racing into the home side’s half before curling a shot just over the bar from 25 yards out. However, the Blues did find a leveller just before half-time.

Winger Dave Parkinson swung in a free-kick from the left after United gave away a cheap foul, the ball was headed back across goal and Morrissey was allowed time and space to pick his spot by the home defence, finishing coolly past Wyant.

The second period began in cagey fashion before Clements had two opportunities to put the visitors ahead for the first time. On 59 minutes, he hit a thumping left-footed effort that beat Wyant all ends up only to cannon back off the crossbar.

Moments later, the forward went through on goal after the United backline was caught out by a long ball through the middle, but with ample time and only the goalkeeper to beat he somehow scuffed wide.

It was a major let off for the hosts and they took full advantage just four minutes later. Some neat build up play ended with right-back James Cooper crossing from the byline, the ball was not cleared by the London Colney defence and Owusu made them pay, getting to the loose ball first before firing confidently into the corner.

London Colney had opportunities to claim a second equaliser of the afternoon, but Clements was once more denied when Wyant did well to block his flick from point-blank range and winger Jack Wood dragged harmlessly wide.

Charlie Black could have wrapped up the points for United late on after finding space in the box, but ultimately it did not matter as Colas’ team hung on to claim a fine victory.