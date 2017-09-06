Biggleswade United cruise past Sun Sports

Biggleswade United ran out 2-0 winners over Sun Sports in a fairly comfortable afternoon at Second Meadow on Saturday.

A lively opening saw both teams have efforts on goal. Abraham Eze’s midweek hat-trick heroics had him confident and his shot drifted narrowly wide of the post after he had skipped past his man. Sun Sports had a free-kick driven wide of the right hand post.

The visitors’ enjoyed a period of attacking pressure but were punished by a remarkable strike from man of the match Jay Taylor. The midfielder was able to lob the keeper from a full 35 yards to the delight of the home crowd.

Whilst still wary of the away side’s attacking threat, the hosts were playing with great fluency and David Iwediuno came close after latching onto a good delivery before spinning and forcing a save from the keeper. The second goal did come soon enough with Jaiden Irish powering past three players and finding the bottom corner.

Irish almost had a brace after the restart as he intercepted a loose ball across the box but the keeper pulled off a good save to deny him. Some good build-up play culminated in an effort by Charlie Black going just wide of the mark as United’s attacking intent showed no sign of relenting.

They did have to be resolute at times, however, as The Sun applied pressure and James Cooper’s defensive instincts were called upon on several occasions with the hosts having to truly fight to preserve their clean sheet.