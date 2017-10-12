Biggleswade United earn derby spoils over Stotfold

Biggleswade United banished their derby demons with an emphatic 4-2 win over Bedfordshire neighbours Stotfold on Tuesday night.

The visitors have had the edge in this fixture in recent times- most notably a 2-1 triumph in the North Beds Charity Cup final last year - but a scintillating first-half from Cristian Colas’ men ensured the points remained at Second Meadow, writes Leon Waite.

It took the hosts a mere five minutes, which settled the nerves of an apprehensive home crowd. And it was on-loan Stevenage striker Claudio Ofosu who continued his positive start, finishing after good work from Kane Farrell down the right.

The early goal against Thrapston Town a few weeks ago did more harm than good in many ways as a sense of urgency and tempo was lost. However, that wasn’t the case this time as United maintained a firm grip on the contest – Nick Elliot forcing a top save from the keeper.

Farrell floated a masterful free-kick towards the top corner that was tipped over and Charlie Black also came close before Dave Iwediuno was on target from close range prior to the half-hour mark.

And the game appeared beyond Stotfold minutes later as Elliot arrowed his effort into the net from 25 yards out.

The Eagles wrestled their way back into proceedings though, Liam Brooks capitalising on a defensive mix-up to score.

From being in complete control United were in danger of their progress unravelling. Especially when Brooks bagged his second of the evening immediately after the interval.

They had several opportunities to restore parity. One header from a free-kick was turned over and a shot fizzed narrowly above the bar.

Stotfold continued to apply pressure and they were tantalisingly close to securing the crucial goal before the contest was finally put to bed.

Charlie Black provided some neat build-up play as Emmanuel Akrinade converted from inside the area.

Biggleswade United head to Colney Heath on Saturday. Stotfold, who lost 2-0 at home to Welwyn on Saturday, visit Berkhamsted on Saturday before hosting Barton in the Beds Senior Cup on Tuesday.