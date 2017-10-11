Biggleswade United fight back for first home win

Biggleswade United powered their way to a 3-1 win over Crawley Green on Saturday with a trio of second-half goals sealing their first league victory at Second Meadow this season.

In-form striker Charlie Black occupied a deeper role in manager Cristian Colas’ lineup, in order to facilitate the inclusion of spritely teenager Claudio Ofosu, on loan from Stevenage.

And he was involved from the outset, evading a challenge down the left before finding Kane Farrell and the former Southend United player curled his shot wide.

Nick Elliot benefitted from an Ofosu pass himself, but last week’s hat-trick hero at London Colney saw his shot saved by Crawley goalkeeper Dean Bull.

United had begun positively and were pressing high. That did leave them vulnerable to direct balls over the top from the visitors and that proved their undoing; Charlie Clayton latched onto the pass in behind and volleyed the ball past a stranded Robbie Ponting in the United goal.

The response from the home side was swift and intense as Jay Taylor’s effort was held by Bull.

It was a tale of frustration and exasperation for the remainder of the half with an usually disjointed defensive display more prominent than anything United offered offensively.

Jaiden Irish replaced the injured Jay Taylor shortly after the interval and his introduction threatened to bring greater pace down the right.

But, barring a wayward shot from Elliot, it was the away side that created the opportunities. The Crawley goalscorer had the ball in the net again only for it to be disallowed for offside. And perhaps their best chance fell to Jamie Warne but fired tamely into the gloves of Ponting.

United punished them. The equaliser was initially fortuitous as Black’s through ball was diverted into the path of Dave Iwediuno. He delayed his shot and the ball made its way to Farrell who rifled it home.

Irish then demonstrated his quality with a dangerous delivery that both Black and Iwediuno almost turned goalwards before a penalty was awarded for handball. Ofosu slotted the ball past Bull with confidence.

Crawley were flattened and conceded again minutes later. Intelligent movement from Farrell and Black saw the former spin in behind and receive a sumptuous pass from Matt Cooper that he proceeded to put past the goalkeeper.