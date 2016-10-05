Biggleswade United fight back from two down to beat Levy Green

Biggleswade United battled back from a two goal deficit to take all three points with a 3-2 victory over Leverstock Green at Second Meadow on Saturday.

The two clubs have rarely failed to provide a scintillating, nail biting encounter and Saturday’s fixture was no exception.

The day started exceptionally badly for United and their teenage striker, Charlie Black, who fell awkwardly during the pre-match warm up and suffered an excruciatingly painful dislocated kneecap. He was stretchered off to await the emergency paramedics as his team mates returned to the changing rooms.

Clearly shaken by the incident, the United players struggled in the early exchanges and found themselves 2-0 within the space of 15 minutes. An uncharacteristic error saw defender Jordan Wright under hit a back pass and the impressive Curtis Donaldson pounced to lob the advancing Tom Wyant for 1-0 with just nine minutes on the clock.

Five minutes later it was 2-0 to the visitors with a blistering counter attack. Donaldson broke up a United foray and had the freedom of the left flank to exploit as United’s James Cooper and Kevin Owusu were caught up field. But it was the pace of Levy full back, Brima Johnson, that left the United players in his wake. Running the full length of the pitch he found himself unmarked as Donaldson’s strike was parried by Wyant leaving Johnson to blast the ball in to top of the empty net.

But United were quickly back in to the game as Charlie Joy hit a superb 20 yard strike in the 18th minute. Matt Cooper played the ball wide to Joy and while most expected him to try his luck with his left, he cut in and curled the ball with his right boot and out of the Levy ‘keepers reach for 2-1.

Sergio Urbano almost levelled two minutes later but the visiting ‘keeper pulled out a superb save to stop his well drilled strike and for the remainder of the half it was all United. Both Biggleswade strikers, Josh Sturniolo and Kevin Owusu were denied by Jahn.

The second period saw United dominate and their passing game was a pleasure to watch although goal chances were limited in the opening quarter. But slowly United started finding cracks in the Ley back line and United took advantage. Urbano went close again in the 68th minute after Joy had beaten his marker and having pulled the ball back to Urbano his shot screwed wide of the post. United’s midfield playmaker, Nick Elliot, was unlucky not to get his name on the scoresheet three minutes later when a powerful effort was palmed away for a corner by Jahn.

However, in the 78th minute all that was to change. A foul on Urbano on the semi circle by Levy’s George Biggadike set up the chance for United to level. And they did it in style with Urbano sliding the ball square to Elliot to unleash a thunderbolt that fizzed through the Levy wall left Jahn rooted to the spot as it hit the net for 2-2.

It was now game on for United and they went hell for leather for the win. Sturniolo, Joy and substitute Antonio Mitri were all instrumental in getting shots away that Jahn managed to keep out but it took another bit of Joy- ful magic to turn the result around.​

A dangerous cross from Joy saw three Levy defenders attempt to clear and amongst the melee of feet, Sturniolo managed to get a toe cum shin to the ball and turn it into the net for 3-2 and jubilation amongst the United supporters.

The final ten minutes were made difficult for the hosts, however, when substitute Antonio Mitri was shown a straight red for a tackle that caused a spilt decision amongst supporters from both sides but United held out and were worthy recipients of the three points.

This Saturday United travel to FC Broxbourne Boro.