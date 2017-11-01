Biggleswade United halt losing run with Wembley draw

Biggleswade United played out a 1-1 draw with Wembley at Vale Farm on Saturday to arrest their brief losing streak.

Stevenage loanee Claudio Ofosu was ineligible last weekend and his return to the starting lineup was supplemented by Abraham Eze’s inclusion as the pair formed a pacey strike force that unsettled the Wembley backline.

Eze bagged a hat-trick against St Margaretsbury earlier in the campaign before succumbing to injury and wasted an opportunity as he fired over after Ofosu’s persistence eventually saw the ball find its way to him in the box.

Gareth Hunt’s dipping free-kick went narrowly wide whilst the spritely attacking duo up top continued to cause problems in an encouraging opening for United.

But Wembley were the league’s top scorers last season and reminded their visitors of their offensive power with a drilled shot that almost slipped through the gloves of Robbie Ponting as the young goalkeeper just about diverted the ball away for a corner.

They were punished themselves soon after, though, when James Cooper channelled his inner Toby Alderweireld to clip a cross-field pass into Eze, who in turn harnessed the skill of Dele Alli to bring the ball down on his chest before composing himself and finishing with aplomb.

The away side failed to maintain the intensity that had yielded the opening goal and Wembley gradually took control of the contest, trying to inflict damage down the left flank.

And their dominance that began prior to the interval continued into the second period as the Lions looked ominous.

The game could have been sealed had Hunt’s guided header or Eze’s dragged effort been directed inside the far post.

They couldn’t capitalise on those rare second-half chances and whilst the United rearguard- including a restored Lee Bilcock- contained their opponents fairly well, they were inevitably breached late on as the ball was turned in from a free-kick at the back post.

Defensively more resilient than against Harpenden and offensively more potent than against Yaxley but ultimately only a point to show for their efforts as a result of a drop in intensity as the game went on.

Nevertheless, it’s a foundation to build on ahead of a run eight home league fixtures in the next ten starting on Saturday against Edgware, while on Tuesday Colney Heath are the visitors.