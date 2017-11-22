Biggleswade United hold leaders Berko to a draw

A brace from Joe Gorman ensured United emerged with a point from their encounter with unbeaten SSML Premier leaders Berkhamsted on Saturday.

The hosts came from behind to lead at Second Meadow but couldn’t sustain their advantage as they earned a respectable 2-2 draw.

Cristian Colas had a full week to prepare his team following last weekend’s 3-0 victory against London Tigers that ended a sequence of five matches without a win.

And United began positively creating a couple decent opportunities whilst containing their formidable visitors. Nick Elliot drove wide from the edge of the area and Kane Farrell’s swerving effort narrowly evaded the far post.

They were dominant both territorially and in the number of chances yielded as Abraham Eze dispossessed the defender and saw his bending shot collected by goalkeeper Carl Tasker.

Not many could have foreseen Berkhamsted taking the lead and certainly in the manner they did as the deadlock was broken via a stunning free-kick by Adam Mead from the halfway line that sailed over an embarrassed Robbie Ponting in the United goal.

The pattern was altered discernibly by that strike as the home side remained on the front foot- Eze swiping wide at the near post as he turned.

Parity was restored before the interval from the unlikely source of Gorman as the defender benefitted from Dammy Nickels-Benson’s delivery that was cushioned back across goal by Eze, giving the Dublin-born centre-half the simplest task of nodding past Tasker.

The second period began in a rather scrappy fashion as both sides wrestled for control and the Comrades would have moved ahead once more had it not been for the pivotal intervention from Jordan Wright as the ball was swept across the goalmouth.

That interception proved even more important when Gorman notched his second of the afternoon, finding himself in plenty of space as the Berkhamsted defenders vacated the box to coolly slot home.

The visitors were without top scorer Stacey Field and prominent marksman Chris Blunden but showed greater intent than they had previously as they pursued an equaliser that would preserve their unbeaten record.

The opportunities weren’t forthcoming as United held firm with Farrell volleying wide from distance as they attempted to put the game beyond their lofty opponents.

The pressure eventually told, however, Ashley Morrissey cutting infield and firing past a helpless Ponting as the shot skimmed the underside of the bar.