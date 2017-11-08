Biggleswade United pegged back by Edgware

Biggleswade United secured a second 1-1 draw in a week with another stalemate at home to Edgware Town on Saturday.

Once again the intensity levels fluctuated allowing the Wares back into proceedings after Abraham Eze had given the hosts an early lead.

It took a few minutes for Cristian Colas’ men to reach their stride as the visitors made the early running but United quickly rose to the challenge and Kane Farrell fired narrowly over.

That preceded the opening goal as Eze scored in successive matches having made his return to first-team action. It was a terrific finish that nestled into the top right corner from an unfavourable angle.

Man-of-the-match James Cooper glanced wide as United began to carve out opportunities with great regularity.

They developed as an attacking threat, however, and when Gareth Hunt conceded possession in the middle of the park Tom Rivet was able to get a shot away from distance that drifted harmlessly wide.

Countering off United’s breaks in play became a theme of Edgware’s offensive strategy and when Mikkel James won the ball he almost released Rio Beech before Cooper made a pivotal intervention.

The home side’s control had evaporated by halftime but they reacted after the interval with Farrell volleying from range just seconds into the second period.

Nick Elliot’s dipping drive went over having taken a slight deflection, whilst Black fired over after Farrell had fed him in the box.

United needed to capitalise on their dominance. And if they couldn’t find that second goal they needed to avoid errors that would afford Edgware the chance to restore parity.

But that’s exactly what transpired as Beech robbed Joe Gorman – who was otherwise impressive – in the final third and found James who toe-poked the ball beyond Robbie Ponting.

United attempted to push late on, however, and inspired by a fervent crowd Black almost found the crucial strike twice but it ended 1-1.