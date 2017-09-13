Biggleswade United progress in Vase at Downham Town

Biggleswade United secured progression in the FA Vase with an assured display at Downham Town on Saturday afternoon.

Second half goals from Rickie Christie and David Iwediuno were enough for a 2-0 win, as the team’s unbeaten run within 90 minutes extends to five matches.

Beginning the game positively, United had a couple of decent shots on target. Goalkeeper Robbie Ponting had to remain alert though, producing an important save to deny the hosts.

A well-constructed move down the left culminated in a cross that evaded all blue shirts in the middle for the visitors.

That sequence of play was indicative of United’s performance so far; some excellent combinations and movement but ultimately lacking the crucial finishing touch.

The second period yielded better results for the away side. Ponting was called into action once more before Christie opened the scoring when he was alive to pounce on a rebounded shot.

Continuing to control proceedings, it took roughly 15 minutes for United to double their advantage as Iwediuno converted from inside the area.

They had opportunities to enhance the scoreline but emerged victorious nonetheless, and can now look forward to a Second Round Qualifying tie at home to Thrapston Town on Saturday, September 23.

United’s midweek SSML fixture against St Margaretsbury was postponed as their opponents are In Vase replay action.

They now visit Tring Athletic in the SSML on Saturday and then head to Barton Rovers in the North Beds Charity Cup on Tuesday.