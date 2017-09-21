Biggleswade United show Barton no charity in cup

Biggleswade United defied their inferior league status to secure an impressive 2-0 win over Southern League East outfit Barton Rovers in the North Beds Charity Cup on Tuesday.

Cristian Colas’ side reached the final of the competition last season, and their performance at Sharpenhoe Road on Tuesday demonstrated an intent to go that one step further this year.

The hosts were always going to pose a threat being from division the above. They contributed to a fairly even opening period and had a few notable chances to take the lead – one effort clipping the top of the bar.

It was a matter of United getting into their passing rhythm and once they accomplished that, The Mighty Rovers struggled to contain them.

Nick Elliot fired narrowly wide midway through the half as the visitors continued to dominate possession without breaching a firm Rovers defensive line.

The prevailing thought from the halftime analysis was that United were one or two passes away from becoming too dangerous for their opponent to handle.

And so it proved when Charlie Black reacted to a corner from the right-hand side to turn the ball home from point-blank range.

A penalty-shootout defeat to Tring Athletic a fortnight ago was United’s punishment for failing to kill off the opposition in normal time.

They ensured the same mistake wasn’t repeated with 69 minutes on the clock as Black bagged his second of the evening; a wonderful strike from 20 yards out.

The red-hot forward was tantalisingly close to recording a hat trick but Rovers’ goalkeeper Adam Harpur pulled off a stunning save to deny him.

He could not deny United a hugely encouraging victory and an equally pleasing performance, however, as they take their place in the next round.

It’s FA Vase action this Saturday afternoon as Biggleswade United take on Thrapston Town at Second Meadow.