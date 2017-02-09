Biggleswade United sign Norwegian striker and TV presenter

Biggleswade United have signed Norwegian striker and national television footballer commentator Simen Moller.

The SSML Premier Division club’s Director of Football, Guillem Balague has pulled off an extraordinary coup with the acquisition of the 6’3 striker who has scored no fewer than 40 times in the last 58 games for Kjelsas, a club who play in the country’s second division.

The 28-year-old Simen will arrive in the UK at the beginning of March and play until the end of the season.

In addition to his playing duties he will also be filming a documentary about his experiences of playing football at grassroots level in the UK for Norwegian television.

He is employed by Norwegian television station TV2 working as a commentator and pundit on the Premier League.

Both Simen and his older brother Julian were considered red hot properties in Norwegian junior football.

While Julian opted to try to make it in the world of professional football, Simen decided to pursue a career in media whilst still playing in the country’s third tier.

Recently he decided to stop playing to concentrate instead on his journalistic career before he was persuaded out of retirement by United’s sporting director with a plan that meant he could enjoy the best of both worlds.

A delighted Guillem Balague told the Chronicle, “I am absolutely thrilled to be able to bring someone of the quality and class of Simen to our little club.”

Explaining how the move came about, Guillem said: “I do a lot of work for Norwegian TV on the Premier League. During a long train journey between Oslo and Bergen I had the opportunity to ask him if he had ever fancied playing football in England.

“Obviously we are not in a